Brokerages Set ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) PT at $8.83

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.80.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from $8.25 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ECN Capital in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ECN Capital in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

ECNCF stock remained flat at $$6.56 during trading on Tuesday. 4,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,512. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.39. ECN Capital has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $6.70.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

