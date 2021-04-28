Brokerages Set Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Target Price at $47.27

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.17.

Several brokerages recently commented on GLPI. Citigroup began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $46.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,185. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.06. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $24.46 and a 52-week high of $46.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 75.58%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.