Brokerages Set The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Target Price at $159.21

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.85.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $366,025.00. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $48,952.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,559,172.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,926 shares of company stock valued at $2,882,046 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $220,190,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 398.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 402,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,267,000 after purchasing an additional 321,535 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,398,000 after acquiring an additional 261,391 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 363.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 275,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,910,000 after acquiring an additional 215,716 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 692,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,533,000 after acquiring an additional 198,861 shares during the period. 52.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.86. 1,313,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,444. The Hershey has a 1 year low of $125.50 and a 1 year high of $163.99. The company has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.95.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hershey will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.71%.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

