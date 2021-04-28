Brokerages Set VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Price Target at $28.62

Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.61.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.26 per share, for a total transaction of $373,032.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 114,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,843.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VICI. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 1,834.8% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period.

Shares of VICI opened at $31.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 6.84. VICI Properties has a one year low of $13.97 and a one year high of $31.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.51.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 64.43%. On average, analysts predict that VICI Properties will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.19%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.