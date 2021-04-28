Brokers Issue Forecasts for BOK Financial Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BOK Financial in a report released on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will earn $6.62 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.76.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $444.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.46 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share.

BOKF has been the topic of several other reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $88.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.58. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $37.79 and a 12 month high of $98.95.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 7,484.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 359.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. 41.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total value of $526,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,389,371.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

