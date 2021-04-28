Brokers Offer Predictions for Kinross Gold Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.35.

NYSE KGC opened at $7.16 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $5.88 and a 12-month high of $10.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.79.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 3,874.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,014 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 51.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

