Brokers Offer Predictions for Trevali Mining Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:TV)

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) – Research analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Trevali Mining in a report issued on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $0.30 price target on the stock.

TV has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$0.25 to C$0.15 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.20 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.23.

Shares of TSE TV opened at C$0.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.25. The stock has a market cap of C$197.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.19. Trevali Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.06 and a 12 month high of C$0.27.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

