Brokers Set Expectations for EQT Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for EQT in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.51.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. EQT had a negative net margin of 78.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.31 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EQT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

NYSE EQT opened at $18.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.16 and its 200 day moving average is $16.17. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in EQT by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in EQT by 2,048.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth $89,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in EQT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

