Brokers Set Expectations for Manulife Financial Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 25th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.75. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$17.87 billion for the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MFC. CSFB raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.35.

TSE:MFC opened at C$26.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$52.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$15.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.93, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 6.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.63.

In other news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 56,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total value of C$1,414,193.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$104,134.53. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total transaction of C$345,413.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$190,643.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 38.23%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

