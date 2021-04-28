Brokers Set Expectations for New Residential Investment Corp.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NRZ)

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for New Residential Investment in a research note issued on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s FY2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.75 million. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NRZ. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.42.

New Residential Investment stock opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. New Residential Investment has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

In other news, CEO Michael Nierenberg acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,982.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 787.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 312.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

