Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Updates Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) issued an update on its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $549 million-$554 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $506.86 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on BRKR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Bruker from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.50.

Bruker stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,191. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.66, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.76 and a 200 day moving average of $56.34. Bruker has a 1 year low of $35.98 and a 1 year high of $70.61.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $627.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.19%.

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $108,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,668.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 26.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

