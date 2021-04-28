Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Short Interest Update

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 89.2% from the March 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BCUCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Brunello Cucinelli in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Brunello Cucinelli in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of BCUCY stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.94. The stock had a trading volume of 831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.05. Brunello Cucinelli has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $27.94.

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells clothing and accessories in Italy, Europe, North America, Greater China, and internationally. The company offers women's collection, including knitwear, coats and jackets, top wear, dresses, shirts, trousers, skirts, travelwear, footwear, small leather goods, bags, and accessories; men's collection, such as knitwear, coats and jackets, blazers, suits, top wear, shirts, trousers, travelwear, footwear, bags, small leather goods, and accessories; and lifestyle products, such as dining, home studio, leisure time, and others.

