BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Cuts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 46,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $190.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.87. The stock has a market cap of $175.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $105.45 and a 52-week high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.86%.

In other news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $777,170.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,137.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.