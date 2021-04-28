BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Cuts Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $152,253.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 798 shares in the company, valued at $54,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,697,810 shares of company stock worth $102,807,504. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab stock opened at $69.64 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $69.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.59.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

