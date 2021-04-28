BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Cuts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,454 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.5% in the first quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.8% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 259,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.4% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 74,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.5% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 25,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 43.4% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,154,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,952,000 after purchasing an additional 349,659 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $30.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.09. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays upped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.21.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

