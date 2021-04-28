BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Cuts Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stolper Co raised its position in PPL by 26.1% in the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 43,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 9,078 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 9,777 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in shares of PPL by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 665,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,766,000 after buying an additional 70,498 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,835,000. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPL opened at $28.89 on Wednesday. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $23.71 and a 52 week high of $30.94. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.76 and a 200-day moving average of $28.28.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

PPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

