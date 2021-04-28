BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Raises Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,472,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 16,517 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 155,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,239,000 after acquiring an additional 10,341 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar Tree news, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,555,639.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $446,095.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,096.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,787,911 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $115.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.12 and a twelve month high of $120.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.53 and a 200 day moving average of $106.12.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 3rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.11.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

