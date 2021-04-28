Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $22.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.83 and a 200 day moving average of $17.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.91. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $23.88.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.36. Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $132,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,564.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,449,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 177,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CADE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 3.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1,085.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.