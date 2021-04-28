Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CZR. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.58.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $101.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.58 and a 200 day moving average of $76.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 3.15. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $16.91 and a 12-month high of $106.20.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -9.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $4,952,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,195,111.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,581,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,112,600. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,532,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894,252 shares during the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 8,343,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,690,000 after buying an additional 201,755 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,493,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,485,000 after buying an additional 17,919 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,799,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,933,000 after buying an additional 568,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,045,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,922,000 after buying an additional 197,405 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

