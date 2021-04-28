CaixaPay (CXP) Reaches Market Cap of $7.89 Million

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 3,850.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. CaixaPay has a market cap of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CaixaPay has traded 3,826.1% higher against the dollar. One CaixaPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00061635 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $149.95 or 0.00272833 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $569.36 or 0.01035971 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.40 or 0.00735816 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00026004 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $54,793.95 or 0.99699882 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CaixaPay Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay . The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

