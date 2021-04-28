Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)’s share price was down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.91 and last traded at $37.91. Approximately 11,022 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 320,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.05.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CALM. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.27 and a 200-day moving average of $38.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47 and a beta of -0.23.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $359.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter valued at about $426,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 253.3% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $1,046,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

About Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

