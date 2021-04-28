California Water Service Group (CWT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect California Water Service Group to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $189.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.00 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 11.56%. On average, analysts expect California Water Service Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

CWT opened at $58.89 on Wednesday. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $61.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 70.23%.

In other California Water Service Group news, insider Elissa Y. Ouyang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $26,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,496.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in California Water Service Group stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $57.00) on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. California Water Service Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.