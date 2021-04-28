Calix (NYSE:CALX) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $45.03, but opened at $47.80. Calix shares last traded at $45.79, with a volume of 11,641 shares traded.

The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $162.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.46 million. Calix had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CALX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BWS Financial assumed coverage on Calix in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum cut Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.36.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $1,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Calix by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Calix by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Calix by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,031 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Calix by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Calix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 321.64 and a beta of 1.49.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

