Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0918 per share on Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Canadian Banc’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
BK stock traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$11.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,455. The company has a market cap of C$121.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.94. Canadian Banc has a 12 month low of C$4.98 and a 12 month high of C$11.45.
About Canadian Banc
Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.