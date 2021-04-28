Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0918 per share on Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Canadian Banc’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

BK stock traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$11.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,455. The company has a market cap of C$121.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.94. Canadian Banc has a 12 month low of C$4.98 and a 12 month high of C$11.45.

Get Canadian Banc alerts:

About Canadian Banc

Canadian Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund invests in stocks of companies engaged in the banking sector. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX Financial Index.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.