Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) PT Raised to $405.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $368.00 to $405.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CP. TD Securities cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $540.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $402.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $434.77.

Shares of CP opened at $374.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $371.34 and a 200-day moving average of $348.25. The company has a market cap of $49.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $214.54 and a one year high of $390.46.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, May 17th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, April 21st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, May 14th.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.42 EPS. Analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

