Canfor Pulp Products (CFX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.11 per share for the quarter.
Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.19) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$237.80 million for the quarter.
Shares of TSE CFX opened at C$9.48 on Wednesday. Canfor Pulp Products has a one year low of C$4.41 and a one year high of C$11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$618.42 million and a P/E ratio of -27.64.
Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile
Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.
