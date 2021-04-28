Canfor Pulp Products (CFX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.11 per share for the quarter.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.19) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$237.80 million for the quarter.

Shares of TSE CFX opened at C$9.48 on Wednesday. Canfor Pulp Products has a one year low of C$4.41 and a one year high of C$11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$618.42 million and a P/E ratio of -27.64.

A number of research analysts have commented on CFX shares. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC increased their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Canfor Pulp Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Canfor Pulp Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.80.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

