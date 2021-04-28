Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.87. 13,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,796. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $86.95 and a 12-month high of $173.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.55.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

