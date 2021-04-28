Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 475 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $2,118,088,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 537.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,271,486,000 after purchasing an additional 611,904 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,183,689,000 after purchasing an additional 311,706 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 57,108.2% during the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 249,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,526,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,248,000 after purchasing an additional 158,383 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,656,308.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,104 shares of company stock valued at $42,565,228. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,755.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,445.80.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $100.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,407.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,763. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,232.20 and a 12-month high of $2,341.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,161.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,902.82.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

