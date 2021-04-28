Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,134 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 5.9% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 5.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 369,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,398,000 after purchasing an additional 18,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $3,097,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

NYSE DGX traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.83. 4,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,375. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.14 and its 200-day moving average is $123.74. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $103.26 and a 1 year high of $134.71. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 37.80%.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.38.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $671,499.78. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $138,936.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,981,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.