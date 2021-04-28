Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAFM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 16.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the third quarter worth about $1,445,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the third quarter worth about $733,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the third quarter worth about $512,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAFM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Stephens downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $132.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.25.

In other news, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $109,676.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,583.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Toni D. Cooley sold 2,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total transaction of $409,512.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,104,431.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SAFM stock traded up $4.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $163.86. 2,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,023. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 126.72, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.57 and a 12-month high of $169.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.15. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $909.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.07 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is -429.27%.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.