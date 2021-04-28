Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,534 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.08.

NASDAQ XRAY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.25. The company had a trading volume of 20,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,591. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.12 and a 1-year high of $66.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of -288.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.56 and a 200-day moving average of $55.37.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.23. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $480,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,260.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.95 per share, for a total transaction of $294,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,457.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

