Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 30.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 2.4% in the first quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 23,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 0.4% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 70,305 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $17,125,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 7.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 979 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $3.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $261.57. The company had a trading volume of 30,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,206. The company has a market cap of $98.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.55, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $171.75 and a 52 week high of $268.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $246.30 and its 200 day moving average is $236.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.73.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

