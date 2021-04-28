Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Short Interest Update

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a growth of 928.6% from the March 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CGEMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Capgemini currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Capgemini alerts:

OTCMKTS CGEMY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.47. 20,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,325. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.09 and its 200-day moving average is $30.53. Capgemini has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $36.91.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, and digital transformation services. It addresses clients' opportunities in the world of cloud, digital, and platforms, as well as enables organizations to realize business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.