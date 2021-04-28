Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Sells $233,248.62 in Stock

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 10,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $233,248.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,313.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ CBNK opened at $22.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $304.38 million, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $23.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.97.
Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 15.12%. Research analysts forecast that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 21.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,686,000 after buying an additional 31,306 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 264,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,687,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.91% of the company’s stock.
About Capital Bancorp
Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.
