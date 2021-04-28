Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Sells $233,248.62 in Stock

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 10,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $233,248.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,313.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CBNK opened at $22.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $304.38 million, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $23.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.97.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 15.12%. Research analysts forecast that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 21.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,686,000 after buying an additional 31,306 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 264,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,687,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.91% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

