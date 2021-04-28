Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 9.74%.

Shares of NASDAQ CCBG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.36. 1,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,152. Capital City Bank Group has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $28.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $427.34 million, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.