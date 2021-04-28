Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Capital City Bank Group, Inc. is a financial holding company with banking subsidiaries and numerous indirect subsidiaries. The Banks are full service banks, engaged in the commercial and retail banking business, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits; extending credit; originating residential mortgage loans; and providing data processing services, asset management services, trust services, retail brokerage services and a broad range of other financial services to corporate and individual customers, governmental entities and correspondent banks. “

Shares of CCBG opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $426.84 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Capital City Bank Group has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $28.98.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 16.00%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCBG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,483,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,474,000 after purchasing an additional 63,931 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL purchased a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 20,394 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 38.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 19,553 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,000. 39.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

