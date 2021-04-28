Capital One Financial Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cimarex Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $2.17 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.11. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $6.71 EPS.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The business had revenue of $434.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

XEC has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist increased their target price on Cimarex Energy from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.72.

Shares of XEC opened at $63.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. Cimarex Energy has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $69.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.41 and a 200-day moving average of $45.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $426,346.59. Also, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $335,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,716,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,447. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

