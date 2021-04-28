Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Given New C$44.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 12.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CPX. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Capital Power to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.22.

CPX traded up C$0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$39.22. The stock had a trading volume of 205,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,868. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$36.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83. Capital Power has a 1-year low of C$23.72 and a 1-year high of C$39.38.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.27). The company had revenue of C$516.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital Power will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 4,400 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total value of C$155,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,180,466.50.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

