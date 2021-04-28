Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.34

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.34 and last traded at C$5.33, with a volume of 218489 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.03.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CS. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.25 price objective on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.35 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of C$2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 133.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.87.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$193.03 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Capstone Mining Corp. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Norman Zimmer sold 58,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.35, for a total value of C$252,360.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$335,250.15. Also, insider George Leslie Brack sold 121,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.27, for a total transaction of C$516,854.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,678,900 shares in the company, valued at C$7,165,545.20. In the last quarter, insiders sold 641,183 shares of company stock valued at $2,771,706.

Capstone Mining Company Profile (TSE:CS)

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

