Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.80 million-$17.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.70 million.

NASDAQ:CPST traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.11. 60,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,317. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.53. The company has a market cap of $104.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.79. Capstone Turbine has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $15.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

Get Capstone Turbine alerts:

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Capstone Turbine had a negative net margin of 30.83% and a negative return on equity of 149.82%. The firm had revenue of $20.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Capstone Turbine will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capstone Turbine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Capstone Turbine in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Capstone Turbine from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Capstone Turbine in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.95.

About Capstone Turbine

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.