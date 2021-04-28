Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.80 million-$17.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.70 million.
NASDAQ:CPST traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.11. 60,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,317. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.53. The company has a market cap of $104.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.79. Capstone Turbine has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $15.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.
Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Capstone Turbine had a negative net margin of 30.83% and a negative return on equity of 149.82%. The firm had revenue of $20.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Capstone Turbine will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Capstone Turbine
Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.
