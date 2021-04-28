CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. The Company leases healthcare facilities to healthcare operators in triple-net lease arrangements. CareTrust REIT, Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. CareTrust REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.89.

Shares of CTRE stock opened at $24.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.91 and a 200-day moving average of $21.79. CareTrust REIT has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $24.89.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

