Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Rating Increased to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CGJTF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cargojet from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cargojet in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank raised Cargojet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Cargojet from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cargojet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.67.

Shares of CGJTF opened at $150.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.97. Cargojet has a 52 week low of $93.99 and a 52 week high of $186.62.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF)

