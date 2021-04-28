Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Rating Increased to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CGJTF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cargojet from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cargojet in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank raised Cargojet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Cargojet from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cargojet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.67.

Shares of CGJTF opened at $150.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.97. Cargojet has a 52 week low of $93.99 and a 52 week high of $186.62.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

