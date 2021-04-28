Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CCL. Truist Securities increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. UBS Group upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.29.

CCL opened at $27.81 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $30.63. The stock has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.48 and a 200-day moving average of $21.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. As a group, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,946 shares of company stock worth $5,331,212 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 523,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,943,000 after acquiring an additional 32,352 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

