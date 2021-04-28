Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $44.91

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.91 and last traded at $44.91, with a volume of 209 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.47.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Vertical Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.87.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 673.8% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

