Casa Systems (CASA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Casa Systems to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $120.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.21 million. Casa Systems had a positive return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. On average, analysts expect Casa Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASA opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $788.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Casa Systems has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $13.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day moving average is $7.27.

In other Casa Systems news, SVP Lucy Xie sold 83,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $944,151.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,138,004 shares in the company, valued at $24,223,585.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,664 shares of company stock worth $1,777,472. Corporate insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CASA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Casa Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Casa Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Casa Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays raised Casa Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Casa Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

