Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,630 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in BorgWarner by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 59,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 35,504 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BWA opened at $50.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $51.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.46%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BWA. TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $139,463.43. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

