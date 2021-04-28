Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 175 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 180.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 32,466 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,688,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 21.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $132.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $103.26 and a 52 week high of $134.71.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.80%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $138,936.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,981,602.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $671,499.78. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DGX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.38.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

