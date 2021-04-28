Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 265 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Albany International were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Albany International during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Albany International during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Albany International during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIN opened at $89.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $45.93 and a fifty-two week high of $92.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.75.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Albany International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 17.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

In related news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $48,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,939.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Pawlick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $158,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,477.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock worth $289,382 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AIN. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albany International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.17.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

