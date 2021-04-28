Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 400 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Novartis accounts for about 1.2% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after buying an additional 169,219 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 8.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 9.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

Novartis stock opened at $86.64 on Wednesday. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $77.04 and a twelve month high of $98.52. The stock has a market cap of $198.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

