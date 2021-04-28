Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in The Allstate by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 15,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Allstate in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in The Allstate by 2.4% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 41,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in The Allstate by 41.7% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Allstate by 3.3% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Allstate stock opened at $125.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $84.97 and a 12 month high of $126.27.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 31.06%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.20.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

